Aisha Al Qasimi: Culture of humanitarian action is core of UAE society

Sheikh Aisha added: “As the painful events of natural disasters and difficult living conditions threaten the lives of millions of people around the world, no society can continue to belong to humanity only through its continued commitment to its moral duty towards those in need and the least fortunate in any part of the world.”

This culture is the core of the UAE society since its founding by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, a conviction that the UAE leadership believed in and committed itself to.”

"We in Sharjah are proud to have been inspired by the culture of humanitarian action thanks to the achievements of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs,” Sheikha Aisha continued.

She went on to highlight Sharjah’s keenness to translate our belonging to the culture of humanitarian work through instilling in Sajaya’s participants the values of honesty in giving and thinking of others so that the UAE humanitarian legacy continues and passes down to generations.