Khawla Mulla: UAE has honorable positions in humanitarian work

  • Sunday 19, August 2018 in 1:49 PM
Sharjah24: Her Excellency Khawla Al Mulla, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council, affirmed that the UAE has honorable positions in the world record of its activities and initiatives, through its principles and attitudes, values of humanitarian work, until it became the title of the giving.
Al Mulla pointed out that the World Humanitarian Day represents an annual station where we proudly remember the humanitarian action and the values that make the UAE a unique environment and a model for the world in helping every human being, especially as we hold a human legacy behind the founder of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.
 
Khawla Al Mulla appreciated the efforts made by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, the wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, for their great humanitarian work in supporting humanitarian issues.