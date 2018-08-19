Khawla Mulla: UAE has honorable positions in humanitarian work

Al Mulla pointed out that the World Humanitarian Day represents an annual station where we proudly remember the humanitarian action and the values that make the UAE a unique environment and a model for the world in helping every human being, especially as we hold a human legacy behind the founder of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.

Khawla Al Mulla appreciated the efforts made by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, the wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, for their great humanitarian work in supporting humanitarian issues.