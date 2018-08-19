Aisha Al Kaabi: We follow Zayed's steps in giving during World Humanitarian Day

  • Sunday 19, August 2018 in 11:50 AM
Sharjah24: Aisha Ali Al Kaabi, Acting Director of Sharjah Children’s Centres, affiliated with Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, said that humanitarian action is the approach we have learned from our wise leadership, added "The late Sheikh Zayed, the founder of UAE, may God bless him, is our first school of giving, from which we learn every day”.
Acting Director of Sharjah Children’s Centres, said that the UAE institutions have a social responsibility to the individuals in their society, which confirms our responsibility to them always Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
 
Aisha Al Kaabi explained that we are in Sharjah children always seek to participate in the activities provided to those affected by wars not linked to one day, but it continues throughout the year, because it stems from the strategy of the institution, vision and mission.