Souq Al Jubail Sharjah plans 8 days celebrations

The LED slide, the centre of the attraction, will be a new experience for Souq Al Jubail’ s visitors this year and it will run for eight days. Visitors will not miss this slide which will be located behind the auction area near the escalators. Furthermore, there will be a lot of fun-filled activities for the little visitors of the Souq as there will be a soft play area for toddlers with some spring animals, toys, and rocking animal chairs.

Eng. Hamed Al Zarouni, Director of Souq al Jubail, said: “We are pleased to announce eight days of Eid Al Adha celebrations at Souq Al Jubail, a family-friendly destination. Eid Al-Adha has unique spiritual, devotional, and social meanings, which bring people and family together”.

“We always organise events that are full of activities and for this year’s celebration we are bringing something different to our visitors, the new experience in sliding down the LED tunnel”. Al Zarouni added.

Souq Al Jubail, located in Al Mina Street in Al-Sour area in Sharjah, is a fun family destination designed to meet the needs of citizens and residents of all types of meat and fresh fish, vegetables and fruits at competitive prices.