Hanan Al Mahmoud highlights importance of WHD in alleviating people’s suffering

The international community celebrates this day with one of the noblest qualities: feeling the suffering of the other, helping and standing by the human being who suffers from difficult living conditions wherever he exists.

This translates into a system of humanitarian action on which the mechanism of work at the Centre is based on the institutional and personal aspects for the staff and employees.

Al Mahmoud added that the Centre is keen to respond to the humanitarian appeal and to stand by the needy in their suffering. The Center's staff contributed to the alleviation of the suffering of cancer patients by donating their Zakat for the Friends Of Cancer Patients (FOCP) initiatives during the holy month of Ramadan as well as other humanitarian initiative FOCP launches.