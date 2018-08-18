Mohammed Khalaf: Humanitarian work a cornerstone in Emirati community

He added, "SMC is committed to realising the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, that tirelessly calls for supporting humanitarian issues and helping the needy wherever they are.

“We are committed, besides our media message, to a social responsibility that requires us to be partners in dealing with and addressing humanitarian issues, based on the foundations and values that constitute the cornerstone of the formation of Emirati society,” Khalaf continued.

Khalaf went on: "During its years of media work and through its various audiovisual channels and programmes, SMC has encouraged viewers and listeners to donate, give and do charity all year round, especially during the social and religious events such as Eids, Ramadan.

Khalaf pointed out that SMC has cooperated with The Big Heart Foundation to build medical clinics in the Za'tari refugee camp in Jordan and supported the establishment of a Rohingya refugee hospital in Bangladesh. He stressed that such a cooperation translates the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah of carrying out the humanitarian duty that will continue to make us proud of what we do.