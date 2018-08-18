Mariam Al Hammadi: TBHF will continue to help the needy

  • Saturday 18, August 2018 in 4:15 PM
  • Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of TBHF
    Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of TBHF
Sharjah 24: Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) said that while celebrating the World Humanitarian Day, we should not forget the UAE’s weighty contribution in this field, which is based on firm and solid grounds established more than four decades ago by the pioneer of the humanitarian work, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
Al Hammadi added: "The UAE, thanks to its prudent leadership’s directives and guidance, has maintained its position as one of the forefront international donors in the field of developmental aids; this is acknowledged and upheld by the reports of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC).”
 
She concluded:  "We, in TBHF, and in line with the directives of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, the wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of TBHF and Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), affirm that we will continue to extend hand to people affected by crises and  disasters all over the world."