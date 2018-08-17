Charity Sharjah's sacrificial distribution programme to cover 55 countries

'Seven hundred sacrifices will be distributed to beneficiary families who are registered with the SCI. Another 8,000 cows will be slaughtered outside the UAE in 55 countries. Seven hundred sacrifices including 100 cows will be distributed among Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh,'' said Abdullah Saif bin Hindi, Head of the Higher Committee of the Sacrifice Campaign.

He added that the campaign reflects the keenness of the SCI to follow the guidance of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and the great trust of benefactors in the SCI.