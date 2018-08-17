SYL to launch three-month space science programme

Targeting 20 ladies, the programme aims to build a generation of young ladies who are qualified to take up astronomy and space sciences as their areas of specialisation. The initiative is in line with UAE’s vision to build Emirati technical and intellectual capabilities in the fields of aerospace and space exploration and to enter the space industry.

The programme will feature a series of workshops moderated by space science experts and a few others dedicated to observing natural astronomy phenomena. It will also include site visits to different space centres in the UAE.

Sheikha Aisha Al Qasimi, Director of Sajaya, said: “Through this programme, Sajaya Young Ladies seeks to strengthen the UAE’s efforts in building a generation of space scientists, and give them access to knowledge and skills that will empower them to explore space. It also reflects our dedication to meeting the needs and aspiration of our young ladies who long to develop their capabilities learn new sciences and entre new academic fields that ensure successful professional careers in the future.”

Registration in the programme is open from 18-28 August 2018, and is available through the link: http://www.123formbuilder.com/form-4063505/Astronomy.

The Sajaya Young ladies of Sharjah is dedicated to developing the talents of ladies aged 13-18 years in all creative spheres. Established in 2004 under the umbrella of Sharjah Children’s Centres, it became an independent entity in 2012 following an administrative decree from Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA) and Chairperson of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators.