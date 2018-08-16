Sharjah Police graduates 9 specialised courses

  • Thursday 16, August 2018 in 3:48 PM
Sharjah24: Police Training Institute of the Sharjah Police and the Federal Police School in Sharjah witnessed the graduation of 9 specialised courses with the participation of 153 officers, and personnel from various departments and centers in Sharjah Police, which comes within the framework of the Sharjah police keen to raise the efficiency of its employees in the service of customers in various sectors.
The subjects and programs of the courses in which the participants received many theoretical and practical sciences and concepts related to the requirements of each course, to develop their skills and intellectual abilities to perform their duties at the highest levels and in accordance with the best international standards.
 
Brigadier Abdullah bin Nassar, Director of the Police Training Institute and Captain Mohammed Al Zaabi, Director of Program Implementation Branch, graduated the Training Institute and Police School and distributed certificates to graduates.