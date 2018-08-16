SSC, SEWA discuss needs of the Central Region clubs

Sharjah24: Issa Hilal Al Hazami, General Secretary of the Sharjah Sports Council, SSC, received at the Council's headquarters a delegation from Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, headed by Eng. Issam Al Mulla, Director of Water Department, to discuss the needs of the sports halls and rationalization of water at the Central Region clubs.
Issa Al Hazami pointed out that the Council is keen to provide the needs of the clubs, which based on the directives and wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and a continuous follow-up by Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council to create all the potential of clubs, and ideal environment for the athletes.
 
At the conclusion of the meeting, Eng. Issam Al Mulla thanked SSC and praised bilateral cooperation between the two sides.