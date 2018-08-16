300 of SYL dedicate their summer to personal and intellectual development

The Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators Subsidiary hosted a series of workshops and sessions tailored to stimulate the participants’ creativity, and develop their leadership skills, technical abilities and other life skills.

A wide range of sporting events had the ladies engaged in learning Taekwondo and aerobics, Zumba and hip-hop dance, in an environment full of fun, excitement and energy.

The art programme included training in performing arts, theatre, music, photography and filmmaking, where participants expressed great interest in discovering the exciting behind-the-scenes life in the world of cinema. ‘The Challenge’ also encompassed workshops on writing and authorship to motivate ladies to express themselves through words by penning their thoughts.

In most workshops, the young ladies were trained to learn teamwork, and were encouraged to lose all inhibition and reach into their fullest potential, manifesting innovation and creativity. The program also provided them with the opportunity to show their talents each Thursday on stage.

Shaikha Aisha Khalid Al Qasimi, Director of Sajaya Ladies of Sharjah, said: “Organising such training programmes aligns with Sajaya’s keenness to develop the personal and professional skills of its young members, and focuses on giving them creative avenues to invest their free time to learn new skills and identify future interests”.

AlQasimi added: “The Challenge’ programme was well received by Sajaya’s young ladies, who enjoyed the diverse package of training and awareness activities including leadership, science, sports and arts. These helped the ladies build on their ideas of cooperation and teamwork by applying them in real life situations”.

The programme targeted UAE and Gulf nationals as well as daughters of Emirati mothers, holders of Comorian passports and expatriate residents from different nationalities.

Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah is a leading organisation dedicated to developing the talents of young girls aged 13-18 years in all creative spheres. Founded in 2004 under the umbrella of Sharjah Children’s Centres before it became an independent entity in 2012 following an administrative decree issued by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators.