Al Montazah Park’s ‘Pearls Kingdom’ offers unforgettable excitement this Eid

Pearls Kingdom has planned an array of fun filled shows that will create treasured memories for the entire family. From being greeted by our underwater creatures, families can indulge their imagination while floating around in the lazy river watching drummers and balloon acrobats and the mermaid bubble show. They can also cozy up in the Princess Garden whilst being musically enthralled by taiko drummers.

Khalid Al Qaseer, General Manager of Al Montazah Parks, said: “Al Montazah Parks is really pleased with the kind of response it has received from people in Sharjah and the other Emirates and also from other GCC countries who are clearly having a great time with family and friends at this brand new attraction this summer. Pearls Kingdom is poised to attract more tourists and families in future, especially during the Eid Al-Adha break.”