The Grand Sharjah Summer Sale Campaign starts Sunday

The Grand Summer Discount campaign, involving all shopping malls and large retail outlets across the emirate, the Eastern Province and the Central Region, is witnessing record rebates of up to 80% on the prices of various types of goods, and trademarks.

The summer campaign this year is marked by the time of Eid Al Adha, and ample opportunities to win hundreds of valuable prizes provided by shopping malls to its visitors and includes a number of luxury cars and tours, scholarships and school computers and laptops and many more.