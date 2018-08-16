Islamic Affairs in Sharjah allocate 200 mosques for Eid Al Adha prayer

Sharjah 24: The Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah announced the readiness of all musallas and mosques in the Emirate for Eid Al Adha prayer, with 200 mosques in Sharjah and its affiliated cities.
The mosques will be divided as: 152 in Sharjah, 17 in the Central Region and 31 in the Eastern Province. 
 
The Department allocated a number of mosques to non-Arabic speakers, including Urdu, Malay, Tamil, as well as English.
 
It also allocated a corner of the sign language at the Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal mosque in Sharjah City for those with hearing disabilities. 
 
The prayer takes place at 6:11 am in the city of Sharjah, taking into account the time difference of the two areas: (Central Region at 06:10 am) and (Eastern Province at 06:08 am).