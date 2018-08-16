Islamic Affairs in Sharjah allocate 200 mosques for Eid Al Adha prayer

The mosques will be divided as: 152 in Sharjah, 17 in the Central Region and 31 in the Eastern Province.

The Department allocated a number of mosques to non-Arabic speakers, including Urdu, Malay, Tamil, as well as English.

It also allocated a corner of the sign language at the Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal mosque in Sharjah City for those with hearing disabilities.

The prayer takes place at 6:11 am in the city of Sharjah, taking into account the time difference of the two areas: (Central Region at 06:10 am) and (Eastern Province at 06:08 am).