SDSS offers 41 educational programs during the first half

Director of the Department of Social Education, Maryam Ibrahim Al Qaseer, stressed that during 2018, the Department is keen to provide a variety of programs in line with the "Year of Zayed", as well as participation in community events and festivals organised by government agencies in the Emirate of Sharjah.

She added that these programs included a number of areas through the series of values that contain 30 social values, humanitarian and moral implanted in children, as well as programs for university students for persons proposing to marry.