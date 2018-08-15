Sharjah Police confirms readiness for Eid Al Adha holiday

Brig. Gen. Bin Amer, wished the UAE citizens and residents on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, wishing the country further progress and prosperity, and more pride and glory for Arab and Islamic nations.

The meeting came to complete all security preparations to receive Eid Al Adha, ensuring the smooth flow of traffic and enhancing measures of public safety in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Sharjah Police General Command also called on all segments of society to interact with the police to report any incident or negative phenomenon or any misconduct by calling the Central Operations Room on 901 for non-emergency cases and 999 for emergency cases.