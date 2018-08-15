Civil Defense implements a strategic exercise in Sharjah

In the presence of Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, in order to enhance the readiness of human cadres, mechanisms and equipment and to ensure maximum readiness to deal with any emergency, in coordination with partners, and to ensure the ability to coordinate effectively in the face of accidents.

The General Command of Sharjah Police, Sharjah Electricity, National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority, UAE Red Crescent, National Aid, Sand Volunteer Team and Kuwait Hospital participated in the exercise.

The exercise started with a report to the operations room at 8:30 am that a fire broke out in a commercial center in Al Nasiriya area. Firefighters from the management center and the Samnan center immediately rushed to the scene.

When the teams arrived to the place, the workers at the center and the public were evacuated and secured at the designated assembly points before they were taken away by bus. Firefighters began to fight the fire and set up a field hospital at the scene to provide first aid and treatment for the wounded.

Maj. Gen. Jassim Al Marzouqi, Commander of Civil Defense at the Interior Ministry said in an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, that the strategic exercises are part of the work of civil defense personnel within the strategic plan of the leadership aimed at implementing and establishing stable rules for the highest standards and international methods.