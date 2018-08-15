Al Majaz Waterfront to put up a spectacular fireworks show on Eid

Starting at 9pm on the first and second day of Eid, the three-minute spectacle will be unveiled above the Sharjah Musical Fountain and accompanied by a stunning show.

Marwa Obaid Al Shamsi, Manager of Al Majaz Waterfront, said: “Eid Al Adha is an occasion of joy and celebration for the entire family, especially children. Al Majaz Waterfront will be celebrating with all its visitors through an exceptional fireworks display, an absolute crowd-puller that residents eagerly wait to witness every year.”

“Al Majaz Waterfront boasts world-class facilities, green areas and kids’ play areas, as well as 16 restaurants and cafés serving international cuisine, which makes it an ideal destination for get big get-togethers with friends and family to enjoy such special occasions,” she added.

Al Majaz Waterfront offers visitors a variety of fine international restaurants to cater for all needs and tastes, including Sutis, Al Fanar, Pizaro, TGI Fridays, Al Rawi and Zahr El Laymoun, in addition to children’s playing area and other facilities. It also hosts a variety of artistic and entertaining activities throughout the year, including film screenings, stage shows and firework displays on New Year’s Eve. The Waterfront offers an impressive variety of recreational facilities and artistic activities at Maraya Art Park, which acts as a platform for regional and international outdoor art projects.