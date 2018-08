Khalid Al Ali, Secretary General of the Sharjah Urban Planning Council, said during an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” that the opening of about 2 km from the development of Al Muntazah Street in cooperation with the SRTA and Sharjah Police.

Al Ali added that we thank all the parties involved in the completion of this work, and we promise to complete the rest of the development of this project as soon as possible.