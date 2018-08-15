18 billion gallons of water in Sharjah during the first half of 2018

The statistics indicated that the housing sector accounted for the largest percentage of water consumed by 63.32% during the first half of this year while the percentage of water consumed in the commercial sector during the first six months of this year 23.38%, while the government sector accounted for 8.36% of quantities water consumed in the industrial sector, the percentage of water consumed was 4.87% and in the agricultural sector it was 0.08%.

His Excellency Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, said that the Authority is exerting great efforts to produce, desalinate and distribute water to consumers and is making efforts to raise awareness about the importance of water conservation and use it optimally.