Al Hamriyah Municipality raises its readiness to receive Eid Al Adha

Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Hamriyah Municipality, expressed the continuous work through the departments and sections of the municipality in each field and its competence to receive Eid, by decorating the streets and squares with illuminated plates, expressing the joy of the coming of the feast, besides preparing the prayer chapel and adding a space dedicated to the women's positions, which were painted in pink, besides preparing the altar to receive sacrifices to accommodate all the sacrifices.

Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi confirmed that a series of training and rehabilitation procedures have been adopted for the employees of the Abattoir and its cadres, in addition to raising the capacity of the prisoners on the first day of the blessed Eid, which is expected to witness a remarkable demand in the early morning hours.