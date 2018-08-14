MOI Under-Secretary praises Sharjah ‘Civil Defence’ for achieving strategic indicators

This came during Lt. General Al Shaafar’s visit on Tuesday morning to the Department of the Civil Defence in Sharjah where he was received by Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director General of the Sharjah Civil Defence Department and other officials.

During the visit, Lt. General Al Shaafar toured the mobile operations room where he was briefed about the various systems aimed at enhancing security. Then, he listened to a number of clients who detailed him on the 100% e-services delivered by the Department.

Meeting with departments heads, Lt. General Al Shaafar was detailed about the results of the strategic indicators of the Civil Defence Department.

Concluding his visit, Lt. General Al Shaafar thanked the efforts of the civil defence in Sharjah in safeguarding people’s lives and properties highlighting the importance of raising awareness and the culture of safety and protection among the members of the community.