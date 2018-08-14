Sharjah Deputy Ruler offers condolences on death of Moza Al Weri

  • Tuesday 14, August 2018 in 1:59 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, has offered his condolences on the death of Moza bint Ali Al Weri.
While visiting the morning majlis at Khawaneej Area, Dubai, on Tuesday, Sheikh Abdullah extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased including Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future and his brothers.
 
He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to her family.
 
Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Seaports and Customs in Sharjah; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office; and Dr. Saeed Abdullah Al Mutawa, member of the Federal National Council, accompanied the Sharjah's Deputy Ruler.
 