Sharjah Deputy Ruler offers condolences on death of Moza Al Weri

While visiting the morning majlis at Khawaneej Area, Dubai, on Tuesday, Sheikh Abdullah extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased including Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future and his brothers.

He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to her family.

Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Seaports and Customs in Sharjah; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office; and Dr. Saeed Abdullah Al Mutawa, member of the Federal National Council, accompanied the Sharjah's Deputy Ruler.