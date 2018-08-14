SEC issues a resolution to form a Children Care Committee deprived of social welfare

Following the ratification of the minutes of the previous session, the Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would achieve the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in providing the best services to citizens and residents in the various cities and regions of the emirate.

The Council adopted the MoU signed by the Department of Economic Development and Al Qasimia University. The memorandum comes within the framework of constructive cooperation between the different institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah, benefiting from the expertise and capabilities available to both parties and supporting the strengthening strategic partnership between them.

The Council was informed of a report on the facilities affected by the removal decision in the areas of Al Shuwaihean and Al Marija "Project of the Heart of Sharjah"area, His Excellency Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Economic Development Department, reviewed the figures and statistics recorded by the Department in the two regions for the various affected establishments from the removal decision.

The Council adopted a number of proposals on some government services provided by the Sharjah Foundation for the Sharjah Establishment for Al Quran Al Kareem and Al Sunnah Al Nabawiyyah.

The Executive Council issued Resolution No. 25 for 2018 on the formation of the Sharjah Children Care Committee deprived of social welfare in the Emirate, headed by Judge Salim Matar Al Hosani, Chairman of the Sharjah Federal Shariat Court and a number of members.

The Resolution also states that members of the board shall serve for a term of three (3) years, renewable one time or several times starting from the first meeting and the Council shall continue to conduct its business at the end of its term until the appointment of a new Council and may be re-appointed members from the expiration of their term of office.