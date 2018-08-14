SEWA, General Electric Power discuss potential projects

  • Tuesday 14, August 2018 in 12:58 PM
Sharjah24: Sharjah Water and Electricity Authority, SEWA, hosted a high-level delegation from General Electric Power, GE Power, to discuss potential projects to strengthen Sharjah’s power sector in line with the SEWA's Vision 2020 and the UAE Energy Plan 2050 aimed at driving a culture of innovation, sustainability, cutting carbon dioxide emissions, increasing clean energy and strengthen energy efficiency.
Dr. Rashid AlLeem, SEWA Chairman, said, "In SEWA we are committed to achieving world-class standards in all aspects of our operations to deliver reliable and high-quality electricity, water and natural gas to serve as the growth engine of the economy. GE Power is a world leader in innovative technologies for the power sector, and our discussions with the organisation’s senior leadership focused on initiatives that can enhance the efficiency, flexibility, reliability and sustainability of our services, to ensure the continuous optimisation of our operations for the benefit of the people of Sharjah." 
 
More than 20 GE heavy duty gas turbines equip SEWA’s power generation and desalination facilities across Sharjah, Khorfakkan and Kalba today, capable of generating up to 2,000 megawatts, MW, of electricity. 