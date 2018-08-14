SCPN: 10 proposals to ensure the safety of children

Shaikha Belhoul Al Muhairi, chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the SCPN said “Ten important proposals, ideas and solutions have been identified with the aim of protecting children from violence or any form of abuse and ensuring their safety.", she explained that among the suggestions was the need to raise awareness of the importance and status of the child and that it was a great blessing, and that having a child was a serious responsibility that parents should be aware of.

Belhoul stressed the importance of implementing Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 on the “ Wadeema's Law”, pointing to a number of measures to be taken to preserve the child's safety and enable him to become an influential member of society in the future.