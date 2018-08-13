Iman Rashid Saif: UAE has provided its youth with all possible means of support and opportunity

  • Monday 13, August 2018 in 4:13 PM
Sharjah24: Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, stressed that the UAE has provided its youth with all possible means of support and opportunity, in order to ensure their active participation in the development of their country, and empower them to handle the tasks and responsibilities required to elevate their society and to raise the status of their nation, so that they become an inspiration and a role model for the world’s youth in all possible areas of life.
On the occasion of International Youth Day, Saif said, “The UAE’s youth have proven that they can handle all types of responsibility, which is demonstrated by their dedication to their work, and their devotion for the country, and their commitment to seeking excellence and innovation at every turn. 
 
The UAE has become one of the safest and most prosperous nations in the world, and there is every reason to believe that the country’s youth will continue to uphold this status, until our country becomes a destination for happiness for both its resident and its citizens.”