Iman Rashid Saif: UAE has provided its youth with all possible means of support and opportunity

On the occasion of International Youth Day, Saif said, “The UAE’s youth have proven that they can handle all types of responsibility, which is demonstrated by their dedication to their work, and their devotion for the country, and their commitment to seeking excellence and innovation at every turn.

The UAE has become one of the safest and most prosperous nations in the world, and there is every reason to believe that the country’s youth will continue to uphold this status, until our country becomes a destination for happiness for both its resident and its citizens.”