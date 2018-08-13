Sajaya’s members celebrate youth with sweet inventions at Paper Fig Desserts

The event included a cooking course that ended with a dessert-making competition among the 13 participants, which put their newly-acquired culinary skills to test. Amal Saif Obeid was declared the winner of the ‘Best Dish’ prize, and her dessert was served during the event at Paper Fig.

The event was held with a view to encouraging young ladies to experience entrepreneurship and hone their skills in restaurant management, culinary arts and preparation of desserts. Participating ladies were awarded certificates in recognition of their outstanding performance.

Sheikha Aisha Khalid Al Qasimi, Director of Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, said: “The response and interaction by young members with the ‘Flavours of Youth’ has exceeded our expectation. Each participant showed great passion to learn the basics of business management, and demonstrated high efficiency and extensive knowledge not only in the kitchen, but also clients and in restaurant management. The results are very encouraging and inspire us to keep forging ahead in our mission to support young ladies to discover their talents and develop skills for a bright future.”

Amal Saif Obeid, the winner of the best dish prize, said: “The contest was not easy and competition was strong. I was pleased with the opportunity offered as it helped me improve both my culinary and time management skills.”

17-year-old Amal began experimenting with dessert making three years ago. She won the competition with an apple cinnamon cake that has secret ingredients the young baker refused to reveal.

The competition was preceded by an intensive weeklong training course offering participants insights into basic principles of hospitality, restaurant management and customer service. They also learned about the stages of preparing meals and desserts.

The young ladies enjoyed a practical work experience at one of the leading dessert cafes in Sharjah, where they learned the principles of good customer service and time management.