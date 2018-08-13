Sharjah Police launches “License your trailers” initiative at Mamzer AL Khan

Captain Marwan Obaid Al-Naqbi, Director of Heavy Technical Inspection at the administration, said that this step came because of the difficulty of the movement of trailers on the road without traffic signs, where they were examined in its location by the external inspection vehicle for 58 trailers, and then a warning sticker, and ownership after working a special number for each trailer.

Captain Al-Naqbi called on the owners of the trailers to ensure the periodic review of their trailers and ensure their validity to walk on the roads, and abide by the laws of traffic in order to maintain safety of road user.