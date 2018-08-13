Sharjah Police launches “License your trailers” initiative at Mamzer AL Khan

Sharjah24: In an initiative aimed at facilitating the owners of trailers used to carry small boats and water bicycles, the Vehicles and Drivers' Licensing Department, at the General Headquarters of Sharjah Police, has launched the initiative titled " License your trailers" at Mamzer AL Khan to inspect the trailers belonging to members of the Fishermen's Association in Sharjah.
Captain Marwan Obaid Al-Naqbi, Director of Heavy Technical Inspection at the administration, said that this step came because of the difficulty of the movement of trailers on the road without traffic signs, where they were examined in its location by the external inspection vehicle for 58 trailers, and then a warning sticker, and ownership after working a special number for each trailer.
 
Captain Al-Naqbi called on the owners of the trailers to ensure the periodic review of their trailers and ensure their validity to walk on the roads, and abide by the laws of traffic in order to maintain safety of road user. 