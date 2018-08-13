Sheikh Faisal Al Qasimi: 7,500 pilgrims leave Sharjah Airport to the Holy Land

Sheikh Faisal Al Qasimi said during an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” that there are three daily flights to Jeddah, Taif and Medina in Saudi Arabia, where about 7,500 pilgrims left to the Holy Land from August 7 to Monday, August 13.

Director of Sharjah International Airport Authority confirmed that expected to leave about 13 thousand pilgrims until the completion of the pilgrimage season.

Shaikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi said that the Airport team is available 24 hours a day to provide all necessary facilities and arrangements to bid farewell to pilgrims their travel procedures.