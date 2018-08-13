Department of Awqaf, Sharjah for Voluntary Work sign cooperation agreement

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Taleb Ibrahim Al Marri, Director General of Department of Awqaf in Sharjah, and His Excellency Jassem Al Hammadi, Secretary General of the Sharjah Award for Volunteer Work.

His Excellency Taleb Ibrahim Al Marri welcomed the delegation of the Sharjah Award for Volunteer Work, praising its constructive role in promoting a culture of voluntary work at the level of individuals and institutions, stressing that such agreements come within the jurisdiction of the Department and its role in the areas of Waqf work, as well as within the framework of institutional cooperation between them and various governmental institutions and others.

His Excellency Jassim Al Hammadi, Secretary General of the Award, said that this valuable cooperation with the Department of Awqaf comes to confirm the status of Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work in various institutions.