SCI offers AED 1 million to pay liabilities of prisoners

The gesture was launched to commemorate the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (May God Rest His Soul in Peace), the founding father who established compassion and solidarity among the UAE community to support the weak and those aggrieved.

Brigadier Ahmed Shuhail, Director-General of Sharjah Punitive and Reformatory Establishments received a delegation headed by Khalid Mohammed Al Khayyal, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Sharjah Charity International, in the presence of a number of SPRE’s police officers.

Brigadier Shuhail praised the gesture of SCI in supporting humanitarian works, which reflects SCI’s significant role in enhancing solidarity and cohesion among all segments of the society.