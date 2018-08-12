Nada Askar: UAE stimulates youth towards creativity and innovation

Al-Naqbi pointed out that UAE and its leadership give special importance to all national programs aimed at motivating youth towards creativity, innovation and initiative, and providing all means of care for the youth sector by supporting and activating all youth programs and activities in various fields.

Nada Askar Al Naqbi pointed out that the UAE is keen to celebrate the International Youth Day, where everyone stands and remembers what has been achieved in the youth march to obtain all their rights and privileges, pointed out that SSFA takes advantage of the International Youth Day to emphasize the importance of the role of youth in every effort and endeavor to achieve sustainable development and the need to invest their energies, enthusiasm and creativity.