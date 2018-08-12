Sharjah Municipality completes preparations for Eid Al Adha

Thabit Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, extended his sincere congratulations to the wise leadership of UAE on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, wishing the Arab and Islamic countries a good health and more progress and prosperity for their peoples.

Al Tarifi confirmed that in cooperation with the relevant authorities in the Emirate, Sharjah Municipality were in high standards to prepare the slaughter house to receive a large number of sacrifices during the Eid, and provide excellent services to the public.

Sheikha Shatha Al Mualla, Assistant Director-General of the Public Health and Central Laboratories, said that awareness leaflets were distributed to aware the public to slaughter in the Sharjah Municipality Slaughter House for community’s safety.

Al Mualla also pointed out that the Slaughter House will open after the Eid prayer until 6 pm on the first day of Eid, and from 6 am to 6 pm at the second and third day of Eid, where the expected number of sacrifices in the Eid is 900 per day.

For his part, Khalifa Bu Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Head of Municipal Inspection Department, said that a meetings were held to provide and facilitate all technical procedures related to the movement of entry and exit vehicles, to avoid congestion.

In addition, the Department of Public Parking at Sharjah Municipality, confirmed that the parking lot will be free on the day of Arafah and Eid, except for the areas subject to fees on weekdays and public holidays.