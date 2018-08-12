Al Khalidiya Suburb distributes 600 boxes of dates

Khalfan Al Marri, Chairman of Al Khalidiya Suburb Council, said that this initiative is one of the heritage initiatives that characterise UAE, and a recommended legacy by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (May God Rest His Soul in Peace), and with the support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to put a great attention on agriculture.

Al Marri also thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah for their support to Al Khalidiya Suburb Council.