‘Qudraati’ participants praise coaching programme’s effectiveness in harnessing their unique qualities

This one-to-one coaching programme aligns with SCD’s strategic vision to develop the skills and personalities of its participants, increase their self-confidence and their predisposition to self-learning and self-motivation in their learning journeys so they are able to bring innovation, leadership and prompt decision-making to their professions as well as society.

The focus of Qudraati programme’s second phase delivered over five days by education and development expert, Amal Saad, was to engage participants in creating and customising the tools required to meet objectives laid out in the first phase and achieve desired progress.

In the opening phase, each participant was given opportunity to speak frankly about the challenges they face in their professions and personal lives, and shared ideas in a neutral, non-work environment with Saad.

One of Qudraati’s participants, Iman Salami, Deputy Director, Strategy and Future Department, Chief Executive Officer, Innovation Directorate, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said: “Programmes like Qudraati give us direction. They inspire us to work harder on ourselves and realise our true potential, as such efforts show how invested our wise leadership is in our personal and professional development. I encourage every ambitious young individual in Sharjah to not miss this opportunity, which takes the agenda of growth to a whole new level.”

Salami added: “At personal level, the programme did wonders. It helped me develop stronger analytical skills for a variety of situations, and identify effective solutions for my challenges. Qudraati is ‘one-to-one’ in the true sense of the term as it pays individual attention to every participant, effectively unlocking our potential and expanding our capacities that make us better equipped to deal with a variety of situations in our professional, personal and social life.”

Another participant, Saif Issa Al Shamsi, Director of Support Services, Government of Sharjah’s Municipal Affairs, Agriculture and Livestock Department, said: “My participation in the Qudraati coaching programme based on the format of open and constructive dialogue and brainstorming motivated me to tap into my potential and really challenge my shortcomings. I can better organise my professional and personal priorities, and learnt the art of realistic goal-setting based on my abilities.”

The second phase of the programme was delivered from August 5 to 9 under the theme ‘Progress Coaching’, and included the creation of necessary tools necessary to meet the objectives laid out in the first phase. The third and final phase from September 30 to October 4 will evaluate the outcomes and explore opportunities to develop participants’ leadership skills.

Established in 2005, Sharjah Tatweer Forum (now Sharjah for Capability Development), is a subsidiary of the Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, established by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. The foundation is supported by more than 800 young members who contribute to achieve its goals through their ideas, visions, suggestions, recommendations, activities, initiatives and voluntary work.