SMC promotes the national media work

The forum was held in the presence of Mohammed Khalaf, Director-General of the SMC and its channel and radio directors, in addition to more than 100 broadcasters, presenters and reporters.

The event was organised to highlight the role of media and the approach set by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, since the foundation's first launch in Sharjah in 1989, to build an evocative, a truthful and targeted media system, promote family cohesion and society, and preserve Islamic, Arab and Emirati values

SMC director general said that the launch of the Forum in its first edition reflects SMC's vision of building qualified cadres at all levels who are capable of upgrading local media and developing its essential and real role in shaping new horizons.

Khalaf explained that the forum enhances the professional ties among SMC employees and transforms the expertise of the distinguished and long serving cadres into lessons from which new media persons can benefit. The forum, he added, also puts the media at the centre of the changes and challenges facing the media work today and presents them with the opportunities and options that are available thanks to the increase in community awareness, accelerated development of audiovisual technology, and the consolidation of controls and laws governing media work.

The forum also witnessed entertainment and cultural competitions, and is scheduled to be held annually.