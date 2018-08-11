Sudanese Community in Sharjah hails UAE’s promotion of values of excellence and innovation

  • A group photo on the sidelines of the ceremony
Sharjah 24: Sudanese Community Social Council in Sharjah organised a ceremony to honour Dr. Yousef Aidabi, Advisor at the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies and Advisor at the Arab Theatre Authority, three Emirati students and several Sudanese outstanding students.
The ceremony was held in the presence of the Sudanese Consul General in Abu Dhabi, Mustafa Al Sharif.
 
D. Aidabi delivered a speech at the ceremony in which he praised the UAE role in building a knowledge- based community in all areas and enhancing the values of knowledge, excellence and innovation. He also thanked President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah for their support of Sudanese Community.