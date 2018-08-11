Hanadi Al Yafei: More global efforts required to empower youth

Al Yafie added that SCFA has launched initiatives and programmes throughout the year in partnership with local and federal concerned institutions, targeting children and families, through which we addressed all topics and issues directly or indirectly related to the psychological, physical and social safety and security of children and youth.

Al Yafie’s statement came while joining the world in marking the International Youth Day on August 12.

"United Nations statistics confirm that there are currently about 1.8 billion young people aged between 10 and 24 worldwide, and that one out of every 10 young people lives in conflict areas, 24 million of whom do not have access to schools. These statistics impose on us to exert more efforts at the global level to build a better reality for young people, improve their living standards and open more opportunities for them to unleash their dreams and aspirations,” Al Yafie concluded.