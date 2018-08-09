Brig. Bin Hudaib: "Friends of the Police" produced leaders in various security fields

Sharjah 24: Brigadier Aref bin Hudaib, Director of Media and Public Relations Department of Sharjah Police, said that the graduation ceremony of the 31st Friends of the Police Course was honoured by the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.
 In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Brig. Bin Hudaib added: "We, in the Sharjah Police General Command, are proud of holding the 31st Friends of Police Course and we are working on developing such a course periodically and continuously.”
 
He pointed out that this year’s course saw the participation of 400 students from the City of Sharjah and the eastern and central regions, adding that organising the female friends of the police course for the first time is a distinguished addition to the initiative. 
 
Concluding his statement, Brig. Bin Hudaib confirmed that the Friends of the Police Course, has succeeded over the years in producing leaders in the various security fields.  