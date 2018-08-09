Abdullah bin Salem attends the graduation of the 31st summer course of Sharjah Police Friends

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office, His Excellency Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, Chairman of Sharjah Educational Council, Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, senior officers and general managers of Sharjah Police Headquarters and families of graduates and their parents.

The ceremony began with the national anthem, which was followed by the recital of verses from the Quran, the ceremony included a documentary film that included the teachings of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in a number of languages in the world, and a film highlighting the activities of the summer session and the efforts made by the organisers and the national values concepts they received during the course.

The Police Friends presented operetta performances, paintings that embodied the values of Zayed, amid the applause and admiration of the audience.

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, accompanied by Deputy Commander of the Sharjah Police, honoured the winners of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Education for the discovery of the gifted and course holders, and those who contributed to its support and success.

At the end of the ceremony, Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi received a commemorative gift from Sharjah Police.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi took commemorative photos with the graduates of the Police Friends.