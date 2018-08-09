Brig. General Bayat chairs Directors of Police Operations Departments meeting in Sharjah

The meeting discussed a number of topics on its agenda that included a review of the security initiatives and performance results of the major operations for the first half of 2018 compared to the same period last year.

Where 21 work has been approved for the first half of this year serving the security presence and security awareness, and the prevention of crime, and the happiness of workers, the meeting also discussed the results of the security shield initiatives, which focused on forming security teams with local partners to carry out awareness and security campaigns aimed at reducing the disturbing crimes and measuring the percentage of feeling of safety among the public.

The meeting also discussed the objectives of the future accelerators initiative, which focused on the prevention of vehicle theft and the conclusions of the theft, were discussed and the most important results which were satisfactory in short duration of the initiative and future plans through the initiative in cooperation with the Sharjah Police Public Information and Public Relations Department Community about the crime of vehicle theft.