Mleiha gears up for a memorable experience of the upcoming meteor shower

The emirate’s leading archaeological and eco-tourism project, developed by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and located in the historic dunes of Mleiha, approximately 40 minutes away from Sharjah city lights, offers visitors a unique and endearing view of the night skies from where you can view mesmerizing sights of the stars in our galaxy and beyond.

An Experience to Remember for Friends and Families of All Ages

Mahmoud Rashid Alsuwaidi, Manager of Mleiha Archaeological Centre said: “Visitors at Mleiha this weekend are in for a special treat as we ensure a unique and memorable experience for all of them, something that they can hold dear to them when sharing with their friends and families.”

He added: “Preparations have been finalized where visitors can lay back and relax to watch the complete Perseid Meteor Shower from our desert Majlis setting, without the need or use of any special equipment or telescopes, though visitors are free to choose whether or not to bring one. The startling view of this meteor shower is accompanied with the backdrop of the famous Al Faya Mountain and The Fossil Rock mountain ranges, along with snacks, soft drinks and hot beverages to be offered throughout the course of the meteor showers.”

He continued: “The dunes at Mleiha, especially around Al Faya Mountain and The Fossil Rock, offer a more secluded and warm experience for visitors and sky watchers who look forward to create great memories out of this opportunity. Transportations, road signage and all our team members are available on-site to support all visitors coming to Mleiha to enjoy this experience. In addition to this, the Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-tourism project is supported with family-friendly facilities and services, to promote experiences such as these to all family members of all ages.”

Summer Promotions

The offering prepared for the upcoming meteor shower falls under the destination’s summer promotion activities, which includes a bundle offer of purchasing 4 tickets for the price of 3 tickets, as well as numerous upcoming details to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

How to reach Mleiha

The Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-tourism project is easily locatable on Google Maps, and is south of Al Dhaid near Al Fayah Mountain. Mleiha Archaeological Centre offers return transfers from Sharjah or Dubai for those without access to a transport for additional fees. For information and inquiries, visit our website: http://www.discovermleiha.ae/contact-us/