Sajaya members to celebrate International Youth Day the foodie way

To be held in partnership with one of Sharjah’s and the UAE’s leading boutique dessert parlours, the Paper Fig Dessert Restaurant, the event titled ‘Flavors of Youth”, will offer Sajaya’s young ladies an opportunity to explore their culinary interests, increase their knowledge about ingredients and recipes, and try out their own. An integrated cooking course has been designed to enable participants tap into their full creative potential and enhance their leadership skills.

The course will also offer insights into the basic principles of hospitality, restaurant management and customer service. A cook-off will bring the event to an end, with the best recipe being awarded the ‘Best Dish’ prize on the basis overall presentation, creativity and taste. The awarded dish will be sold on the day of the event, which will also feature live piano and art performances by the young ladies.

Sheikha Aisha Khalid Al Qasimi, Director of Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, said: “All our programmes and training courses aim to promote the strengthening and development of the skills. Sharjah believes in taking an active role to foster its youth, especially young ladies, and organising an event on International Youth Day takes this noble mission further and cements Sharjah’s position as a child-friendly city.

“We know from experience that our efforts can have a bigger social impact through partnerships and collaboration. That is partly the reason we have collaborated with Paper Fig Dessert Restaurant’s owner Nawal Al Nuaimi, who is a role model for young ladies in the UAE who want to build a successful business enterprise of her own. This collaboration highlights Sajaya’s belief in inspiring young Emiratis with successful homegrown projects by Emirati nationals that contribute to the nation building process as well as boost the local economy.”

Al Qasimi has invited families and community members to attend this special event and benefit from opportunities it offers to enhance creativity and support excellence in arts.

Nawal Al Nuaimi, CEO and founder of Paper Fig Desserts, said: “Cooking is a creative process so it should spark their interest. The idea of this event stems from my passion to share my expertise with the new generation of young ladies by introducing them to culinary arts and suggesting ways to be innovative with it”.

She added: “We are organizing the activity to mark the International Youth Day, as it is one of the most important global observance days to shed light on the youth role and consolidate efforts to build a future full of opportunities, security and peace for them.”

