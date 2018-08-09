SPWD completes construction work at Al Zubarah Park in Khorfakkan

  • Thursday 09, August 2018 in 12:26 PM
Sharjah24: In line with its strategic plan to meet the needs of the regions and in line with the aspirations of the wise leadership to increase the green areas and provide parks for residents of different regions, Sharjah Public Works Department, SPWD completed the implementation of its latest projects for Al Zubarah area in Khorfakkan.
Eng. Mohammed bin Yarouf, Director of SPWD Branches said in a statement to "Sharjah 24", that the Zubarah Park is an area of about 2,400 square meters.
 
The park, which has a rubber-carpeted area, includes toilets, walkways from the Interlock, service rooms, a guardroom and green-carpeted areas of weeds and plants.
 
He pointed out that the Department succeeded in implementing seven gardens in different areas of KhorFakkan in record time, adding the 3 new gardens to reach the total gardens that were implemented in KhorFakkan to 10 gardens.