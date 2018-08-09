SPWD completes construction work at Al Zubarah Park in Khorfakkan

Eng. Mohammed bin Yarouf, Director of SPWD Branches said in a statement to "Sharjah 24", that the Zubarah Park is an area of about 2,400 square meters.

The park, which has a rubber-carpeted area, includes toilets, walkways from the Interlock, service rooms, a guardroom and green-carpeted areas of weeds and plants.

He pointed out that the Department succeeded in implementing seven gardens in different areas of KhorFakkan in record time, adding the 3 new gardens to reach the total gardens that were implemented in KhorFakkan to 10 gardens.