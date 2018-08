Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, said during an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” that the 10th edition of the Leadership and Change Management Conference is being held under the of the leadership and management support, especially after the United Nations launched 17 global goals for sustainable development. In addition, conscious management worldwide.

Al Leem said the conference seeks to enshrine the UN's 17 goals by giving a clear picture of the future through teamwork.