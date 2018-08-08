Children lapping up the joys of summer at Al Majaz Waterfront

If that’s not enough, these kids are getting refreshed and fulfilling their water-fight fantasies with the water guns and balloons that are being sold at kiosks at the destination.

The event forms part of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq)’s activations under the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA)’s ‘Sharjah Summer’ campaign. A series of these edutainment activities are being hosted until 19 August at Shurooq’s leisure, tourist and family destinations in Sharjah, such as Al Qasba, Al Noor Island, Al Montazah Parks, among others.

There’s a lot of entertainment for those youngsters who do not enjoy getting drenched and messy. They can participate in other activities, such as the Yarboa meet and greet, photo-taking and face painting, and help themselves to cotton candy, popcorn coloured balloons, and other summer merchandise.

Al Majaz Waterfront offers visitors a valuable opportunity to win many gifts through the ‘Spend & Win’ and ‘Scratch & Win’ card with the purchase of each entry ticket to the ‘Mini Splash Park’. The cards feature F&B prizes that can be enjoyed at many restaurants and cafés at Al Majaz Waterfront, and kids will be get a Yarboa goody bag for every purchased ticket.