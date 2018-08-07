More than 1.1million passengers expected to pass through SIA in August

This is part of the SIA's preparations to accommodate the expected growth in the number of passengers during the Hajj season and Eid Al Adha holiday - the peak of the travel season, by ensuring procedures for a comfortable travel experience for families and travelers.

The Authority expected the air traffic to rise at the airport during the current month, with some airlines at the airport to operate charter flights to cope with the demand for travel during the Eid Al Adha holiday.

Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said that Hajj and Eid Al Adha holidays are the most important seasons for Sharjah Airport during which the number of passengers hits its peak due to charter flights to cope with the high demand, which requires expediting travel procedures while maintaining the highest level of service.

Al Madfa praised the efforts of the bodies and agencies operating at Sharjah Airport in facilitating passengers’ movement, providing the highest levels of service, and contributing to enhancing the smooth flow of traffic at the airport.