Prevention and Safety Authority organises workshop to curb fires at home

The workshop, organised in collaboration with the General Directorate of Sharjah Civil Defence, is part of the Authority strategy to spread prevention and safety culture among members of the society.

The function, held at the Sharjah Culture Palace, was also meant to develop participants’ awareness on all types of fires and educate them how to safely and duly combat these dangers.

The attendees were also briefed on the necessary directives they have to strictly follow in case of fire or any accident they may encounter in the vicinity of their homes.

The event, themed: ‘Home Safety and Security’, involved an intensive training on due safety and security procedures at home. Participants have had their preventive skills honed to efficiently remain safe as fires or accidents occur.

This workshop is part of the Authority annual plan that is aimed at promoting the culture of safety and security and developing public awareness of the same so that people have control over possible risks at the right time.

The workshop spanned the instructions and preventive measures to be followed at home, and how to properly deal with different accidents therein as in gas cylinder blast, fire outbreak, gas stove fire, children’s fall and heater explosion. Participants were trained on how to use fire alarms and extinguishers as well.

Sheikh Saif Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director General of Sharjah Safety and Prevention Authority, said the workshop targeting housewives is the first of its kind in the Emirate.

“It is part of the Authority annual awareness plans launched in the beginning of this year,” he said. “It is in line with our strategy to spread and boost safety and prevention culture among members of the society, mainly housewives, to curb accidents and their unfortunate impact on humans and properties.”

Col. Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director General, Sharjah Civil Defence, said the workshop is part of their annual and regular plans that reflect their agility to best protect the society.

“The workshop, in view of the interior ministry strategic goal to boost civil safety and prevention, is one of our principal duties to ensure the highest levels of safety for individuals and properties,” he said. “This is done by adopting the best prevention, crisis and disaster management practices.”

Al Naqbi said the participant housewives were trained on the right way to deal with accidents as they occur. “They were also enlightened about the main causes of fire, let alone the practices that lead to accidents such as electric overloads.”

Failing to regularly maintain electric gadgets, particularly air conditioners, and using poor quality devices, are some of the reasons blamed on these hazards, he underlined.

“Doing maintenance by non-specialists, failing to timely notice and fix cooking gas leakage, and ignoring maintenance of gas extensions on a regular basis also count.”